A 10-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide at Kwahu Nteso in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern region.

The deceased, Zepola Ocansey, popularly known as Ama Sakaa, was found hanging in a room by her senior sister.

Assemblyman for the area, Baffour Kay, confirmed the unfortunate news on Adom News Friday.

He explained that the young girl hanged herself with a headscarf tied to a wooden hanger in the room.

He said the late girl had threatened to disgrace the family for no apparent reason but they never knew she could take her own life.

“The girl threatened to disgrace her mother whenever she felt pressured but no one suspected she could kill herself,” the Assemblyman said.

He suspects the girl was fed up with the incessant punishments at home due to her stubbornness.

Mr Kay said the police came to the scene and conveyed the body to the Atibie Government Hospital morgue.