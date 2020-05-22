The 55-year-old husband of the woman, who allegedly plotted with her lover to have him killed, David Gator, was today seen in court giving money to his wife.

This was after the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi remanded her and the accomplice into police custody for the second time.

Mavis Brepo and Patrick Asare were arrested after an assassin they tried to contract on phone turned out to be the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander.

The 27-year-old woman, popularly called Maadwoa, married to Mr Gator, 55, planned with her 50-year-old boyfriend to kill her husband so they could settle down together.

READ ALSO:

The two made their first appearance in court on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Adom News’ Nana Asenso Mensah, who was in court, reported that Mr Gator, who was present with other family members, also assured her of his undying love.

He was seen comforting a crying wife who had been linked by cuffs to her alleged lover.

He told her the money is to help with her upkeep in prison while an investigation continues into the matter.

Meanwhile, the two lovers are expected to appear in count on June 3.

Since the arrest of his wife, Mr Gator has maintained her innocence. In an earlier interview with JoyNews, he said he was convinced his wife was influenced by a spiritual force.

While appealing for the charges to be dropped against her, the father of three said he has long forgiven her and is ready to take her back should she be freed.