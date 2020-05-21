Two lovers, who allegedly connived in an assassination plot, have for the second time been remanded in custody by the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

Nhyira FM’s Nana Assenso Mensah, who has been monitoring proceedings at the court, reported on Adom FM’s Midday news that the two lovers have been remanded into two weeks police custody.

Counsel for the accused prayed the court to grant them bail but the judge declined the request.

They will make their third appearance on the 3rd of next month.

Meanwhile, husband of the second accused person, who is also the victim, says he still loves his wife despite the assassination plot.

He was seen in a video dashing out cash to his wife as pocket money as she awaits her third appearance in police custody.