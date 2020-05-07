Elijah Baidoo, the man who happens to be the source of a story of a wife and her boyfriend who were arrested for conniving to kill the woman’s husband at Pamen near Kwabeng in the Eastern region, has broken his silence on the matter.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem for the first time after the story broke out, the 29-year-old man said the suspect (Patrick), who is currently in the grips of the police, contracted him to help in killing his girlfriend’s husband.

He explained that the suspect told him they would first visit the husband as gold dealers and engage him for business.

He said since they would not want to leave traces to create suspicion for them to be in trouble, they will either kill him with a gun, sticks or put him on chlorophyll with a handkerchief and then remove his body parts.

READ ALSO:

Exclusive photo of man who plotted with girlfriend to kill husband!

Wife and lover arrested after mistaking contract killer’s number for that of police commander

‘Furious’ Kwesi Appiah demands unpaid wages from GFA

“I knew this man when he used to be in our village, Sefwi as a coach and so when I received a call from him I was surprised only for him to tell me he needs me to help him to kill someone.

“Before God and man, I was scared when he told me that because I realised his bad intentions, I immediately informed my father who said he knew a Criminal Investigations Department (CID) official in Kumasi who can help since I don’t want to be a party,” he narrated.

According to him, the policeman after the tip off became his guide in luring the suspect to spew more information about the lover’s husband.

Photo of man who was collaborating with girlfriend to kill husband

“Patrick refused to give me the number so I had to convince him to get the man’s name and other details to help the police,” he added.

The two were arrested after they mistakenly dialled the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander’s number as they tried reaching a hitman.

But Mr Baidoo said he was the one behind all the plan and the police made it look like the suspect dialed a wrong number.