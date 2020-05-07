Chairman of the Ghana Club Licensing Board, Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, has hailed the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

His praises come after the GFA, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that ExCO is taking steps to make the domestic topflight autonomous.

“The Executive Council of the GFA has taken a decision to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous,” a portion of the statement read.

“In light of this decision, the Executive Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, has decided to form a five-member Committee to advise the GFA on how to proceed with the implementation of the Policy.

“The Premier League Autonomy Committee will be made up of three persons nominated by the 18-Premier League Clubs with the other two to be added by GFA,” it said.

However, according to Mr Nuakoh, the ExCO has done tremendously well for such decision.

READ ALSO

“The EXCO’s decision to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous is a step in the right direction,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“These are some of the changes we are expecting the Executive Council to bring on board. The Europeans have done it and their leagues are well branded and attractive and I know we will also get the same results with such decision,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League is currently organised and managed by the GFA.

The 18-club league competition is managed by the Premier League Committee chaired by Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula with day-to-day administrative support from the Competitions Department of the GFA.