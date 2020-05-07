A group, calling itself Concerned Youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central region, has given the party 48 hours to reinstate former Central Regional Chairman , Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

The decision to suspend such a firebrand, the group argues, will spell doom for the party especially in the Central region.

Leader of the group, Kofi Sasah, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said the suspension is part of a grand scheme by some executives led by National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to sideline Fantes in the NDC.

He explained that, some leaders, who are role models in the region, are being unfairly victimised.

“These leaders profess by mouth their love for Fantes but deep within their hearts harbour hate, disregard and ill-will for Fantes,” he fumed.

Mr Sasah, who claimed he has the backing of about 245 NDC members, described as “sickening” the victimisation of Fantes.

He stated that, if in two days, they don’t recall Mr Jacobs, those being more “Catholic than the Pope” will face their wrath.

“We are calling on all Fantes in the NDC to rise up and call our leaders led by senior Comrade, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to order,” Mr Sasah stressed.

Meanwhile, NDC Central Regional Youth Organiser, Eric Dadson said the group fighting for Mr Jacobs is not known in the party.

He said their concerns are illegitimate because they failed to use party structures to get their concern addressed.

Mr Dadson said they support the position taken by the party and urged Mr Jacobs to make himself available for the necessary disciplinary procedures.