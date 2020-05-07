It has emerged that a wedded wife, who connived with her lover to murder her husband, offered to pay the assailants GH¢ 1.5 billion.

Elijah Baidoo, the man at the centre of this story, who led the way to arrest the lovers, disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

According to him, Patrick Asare (suspect) contacted him to help in finding killers for her lover’s husband who is a gold dealer.

“He has an old time friend who called me to find the killers for him at a fee of GH¢1.5 billion to be fully sponsored by his lover but the issue was beyond me so I discussed it with my father who is a pastor,” he said.

He said Mr Asare (the suspect) testified to how Mavis Brepor ( the lover) had catered for him over the years and was responsible for paying his bills even till now.

The more reason he wanted them to spend their lives together, adding that they have had a blood covenant to seal the relationship.

Suspect Brepor planned with her lover, identified as Mr Asare, aged, 50, to kill her husband of 13 years who resides at Pamen near Kwabeng in the Eastern region so the two could freely settle down.

However, they were arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti region after they mistook the contract killer’s phone number for that of the Divisional Police Commander.