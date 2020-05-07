A middle-aged woman, who has been infected with coronavirus, has turned into a preacher while in isolation.

The controversial Nigerian woman from Benue State, Susan Okpe is convinced only God can save her.

According to reports by Nigerian website, Kemifilani, the United Kingdom returnee has refused to take any medication given to her and insists she doesn’t have the virus.

ALSO READ:

The woman, who has been at the isolation centre for over 43 days, has resorted to preaching the word of God from the isolation centre.

The woman claims she has not shown any symptom, but is reportedly still positive for the virus as at the time of writing this report.