May 10 is Mother’s Day and we are inspired by these mum and daughter moments while we celebrate our mothers.

Mother’s Day in a bit: 7 mum and daughter moments to inspire your big day

It is every mother’s dream to plan her daughter’s wedding and also play a pivotal role in selecting the perfect wedding gown for the big day.

You employ a lot of vendors for your wedding to enable you to make the day the most exciting one in your life.

Regardless, there are certain duties the mother of the bride is traditionally responsible for handling, and most of the time, some wedding planning tasks just become considerably easier when mom is involved.

Mothers are special and the mere fact that they are proudly supporting their daughters while the world watches on is heart fulfilling.

