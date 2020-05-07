South African lawmakers were left embarrassed and shocked after a virtual committee meeting held over Zoom was hacked.

The meeting was interrupted with pornographic images shown and the Speaker, Thandi Modise, who was about to chair the meeting, verbally abused.

South African local media reported that Members of Parliament (MPs) were greeted with the offensive images as they started joining the Zoom meeting on Thursday morning.

Disguised voices then hurled racial insults at Modise and asked her to show her breasts.

READ:

Exclusive photo of man who plotted with girlfriend to kill husband!

Coronavirus: Funny photos of man overprotecting himself with nose masks go viral

Ghana to take delivery of Madagascar’s anti-Covid-19 drug [Audio]

Left frustrated, the outraged Speaker screamed her objection to virtual meetings saying: “This is exactly what I said about Zoom!”

Many of the MPs have described the incident as “sick” and “disturbing” as the Speaker adjourned the meeting.

She was, however, determined for the meeting to take place so asked technicians to fix the problem which they did by creating a new link where MPs then joined in.

This is not the first time South African government officials are reporting of their Zoom meeting being hacked.

Last month, a meeting by Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disability, Maite Nokoana-Mashabane, was also hacked by pornographers.

Zoom continues to battle with security weaknesses that allow for meetings held using the technology platform to be hacked.