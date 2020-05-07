Adomonline.com has intercepted a photo of Patrick Asare, the man who plotted with his girlfriend to eliminate the woman’s husband, David Gator, 52.

The two were arrested after they mistakenly dialed the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander’s number as they tried reaching a hitman.

The 27-year-old suspect, Mavis Brepor, popularly called Maadwoa, is married to Mr Gator, 52, with three children.

She planned with her 50-year-old boyfriend to kill her husband so that they could settle down.

Below is a photo of the man, Mr Asare who planned with his lover: