Some hotel owners have expressed fears that the government’s GH¢ 600 million stimulus package may end up in wrong pockets.

Chief Executive Officer of Ange Hill Hotel, Angelo Ronald Adukere, suspects some government officials may establish businesses in the interim and distribute the package among themselves.

Mr Adukere was sharing the economic impact of the COVID-19 on their business on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

He said their businesses have been naturally shut by the pandemic since they are not getting customers.

According him, hotels in Ghana do not have any strong association which could also be a hindrance to them, should the protocols guiding the loan be strictly adhered to.

Government announced a GH¢600 million stimulus package to support businesses that are suffering due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money, which would be given as a soft loan to small and medium scale enterprises, would be repaid on a two-year duration with the first year being a free period.

Identifiable companies with recognised associations were initially tipped as those that would benefit.

However, further sources have indicated that there may be flexibility regarding recognised businesses without associations among others, that would also be given the money.

But the hotel owners think those who will pivot the distribution of the loans may skew the process to put the money in wrong hands.

Speaking on the same show, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Tourism Federation, Emmanuel Frimpong disclosed 728 Car Rental Association members are currently home due to the closure of hotels.

Mr Frimpong added that the stimulus amount would not be even sufficient for hotel owners alone not to talk of the numerous companies in the country.