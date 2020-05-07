Elijah Biadoo, a key witness in a story of how a wife and her lover planned to kill husband has given a vivid account of the events that has taken place over the past three weeks.

According to 29-year-old Elijah, he was supposed to be an accomplice in the issue but rather emerged the whistle blower who caused the arrest of the suspects after an advice from his father.

“The male suspect, Patrick is someone I worked with years back as he coached a second division team at Sefwi,” he narrated.

“He called me about 2 weeks ago that he wanted to sell someone and I thought the ‘someone’ was a player since he was a coach only for him to tell me that he wanted his lover’s husband dead,” he narrated.

Sharing the role he played on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Elijah disclosed that contract killers were to be fetched from the Sefwi enclave where he lived per the suspect’s preference.

Elijah explained further that chills went down his spine as Patrick plotted and explained the graphic details of how the operations should go.

On why he wanted his rival dead, Elijah said Patrick told him that he was a source of disturbance to his lover.

Luck, however run out for Patrick when Elijah collaborated with police instead of assisting his former coach to cause his arrest.

Listen to the above audio for more of Elijah’s shocking narration.