

Information reaching Adomonline.com indicates that there is a tussle between some 22 assembly members of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly and some police officers.

The tussle between the two sides is believed to be over the induction of a new Municipal Executive Officer (MCE) for the Assembly.

READ ALSO:



According to the 22 agitated assembly members, the Regional Minister and as well as the Regional Police Commander have connived to elect and induct the new MCE against laid down rules.

At the time of publishing this story, the aggrieved assembly members had gone to the High Court to pray the court to nullify the assembly’s action.

Watch the video below for more of the drama.



