Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, has been attacked and wounded at Waale-Sombo in Wa.

According to the Police, the incident occurred around 8: pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 when the Minister was taking a stroll near his house.

“The two guys were on a motorbike. They wounded him in the right arm,” said Public Relations Officer for the Upper West Regional Police, Command Insp. Gideon Boateng.

He explained that the timely intervention of some police officers on patrol duty in the area solved the situation.

The police also revealed that investigations have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are seriously investigating. That’s why we always say that the motorbike patrol is helping us. If the police had been there before the incident, they could have easily chased them while we were using the motorbikes. Unfortunately, we could not get them,” the Inspector added.

The Deputy Upper West Regional Minister is receiving treatment at the Homeland Clinic in Wa.