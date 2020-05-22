A man, who is yet to be identified, has been caught picking used sanitary pads from dustbins in Abuja estate in Nigeria.

The man, who was confronted by the lady who disposed of the used item in the dustbin alongside a male resident of the estate, claimed innocence when questioned.

The man, in an attempt to sound convincing, swore on his life that he didn’t collect the pads for evil motives though he couldn’t give a concrete reason for picking them.

The infuriated lady explained she carefully wrapped the used pad in several nylons before dumping them.

Watch the video below: