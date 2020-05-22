International dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has revealed the worth of his billboard entry song, ‘Nominate’ which features America’s Keri Hilson.

The video saw Stonebwoy and Miss Hilson pose as judges nominating their favourite models across countries in the African continent.

The cost of quality props, lightening, video vixens and crew, according to Stonebwoy could buy three acres of land at East Legon.

As expected, he did not give the exact monetary value, but he revealed working with his all time favourite and globally recognised artiste cost him enough.

‘Nominate’, which was released as part of Stonebwoy’s ‘Angloga Junction’ album released on April 24, has since garnered over 1.1 million views barely a month after its release.