Legendary Abdul Malik Jabir has slammed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for failing to interview him for the technical directorate role.

According to the former Asante Kotoko head trainer, he applied for the job but he was not given audience by the GFA.

Last month, the football governing body announced a total of six unnamed candidates, including three Ghanaians and three expatriates who have been shortlisted for the job.

“I was the assistant coach to Otto Pfister. I did five months attachment with Arsenal. I was the first local coach; when I stopped playing in 1978, Ben Coffie and CK [Gyamfi] attached me to them,” Mr Jabir began touting his credentials in his explanation of why he deserved a place among the six shortlisted candidates, as reported by footy-Ghana.

“They [Ghana] kept me until Paha, who was the then captain, sent them to Congo and when we returned, Ben Coffie left for Zimbabwe. I was with CK [Gyamfi], helping him until he also for left Somalia. I was the acting Team Manager then.

“And today, I apply even for the technical directorship role and I was not fit to be interviewed.

“I don’t know why that happened. I was not even invited to be tested. They interviewed the applicants via Skype but did not include me,” he said.

The technical directorate of the Ghana FA became vacant following the exit of long-serving Francis Oti Akenteng.

Former Ghana women’s and Somalia head coach Bashir Hayford confirmed applying for the technical director job but it was unclear if he made the final shortlist.

The FA is expected to announce the outcome of the interview soon.

The 75-year-old is currently clubless since his last job with Kano Pillars.