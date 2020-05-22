Fire has gutted Royal Foam factory at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti region.

The fire, according to reports, is said to have started from the production room of the factory.

Nhyira FM’s Nana Awuku reported that fire officers called in to fight the blaze run out of water in the process.

He said, residents used packs of sachet water to douse the flames to prevent the fire from spreading.

However, Nana Awuku said the intensity of the inferno kept increasing as combustible materials made its control difficult for firemen.

Personnel of the fire service, he said, struggled to douse the fire as the time of the report.

No injuries have been recorded, he added.