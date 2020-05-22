The government has assured citizens that the Covid-19 pandemic will not truncate its pledge to undertake massive road projects across the country.

A good number of Ghanaians were full of hope and expectation when the administration declared 2020 a year of roads.

But months after that declaration, and following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, very little has been seen in road construction; leaving many to lament about poor state of roads in their communities.

Addressing members of the Ghana Armed Forces at Burma Camp Friday, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reiterated that the government still stands by its statement that 2020 is the year of roads.

“This is a demonstration that the government is not relenting on it’s agenda of declaring this year as the year of roads even in the face of the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic facing us,” he said.

Dr Bawumia also touted the government’s achievement in the road sector.

He said “the data and evidence show that the Akufo-Addo government is building more roads than any first-term government in the history of the 4th Republic.”