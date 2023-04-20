Controversial socialite and entrepreneur, Shugatiti, is up in arms with a self-acclaimed pastor who made some comments she described as defamatory against her.

Shugatiti is taking legal action against one Frank Gogo operating under the name Prophet Ekatso for describing her as a “queen in the reams of the spirit.”

He went on to allege during an interview that “… she is possessed by a marine spirit and all who visit her restaurant will end up possessed. She has been sent by the devil to destroy.”

The comments, a part of many, Shugatiti said is a description outside of her character, which has caused her extreme embarrassment and shame and has made her lose customers as a result.

She avers further that the statements have caused her extreme anxiety and distress and she cannot comprehend the level of catastrophe it would cause her business in the future.

She is by the suit demanding general and compensatory damages against Prophet Ekatso for defaming her brand and her business – an eatery registered under the name ‘Pot of Shuga’.

Shugatiti is also seeking for the said interview to be pulled down and for the online platform (defendant) to deist from publishing similar stories about her, henceforth.

