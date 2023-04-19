Veteran highlife artiste, Okyeame Kwame, has defended sharing seminude photos on his social media platforms.

In fulfillment of his yearly ritual, Okyeame Kwame shared photos to mark his birthday, except that they are ones that have left the online community in shock.

The highly respected artiste uploaded multiple photos of himself donning only boxers to announce his newly released collection.

While many saw the commercial aspect, others have called for his arrest for what they say is indecent exposure.

They made reference to controversial actress Akuapem Poloo who was sentenced last year for sharing nude photos with her son.

In reaction, Okyeame Kwame maintains he sees nothing wrong with the photos he shared.

As a matter of fact, he said he expected the buzz because he carefully timed the announcement to be on his birthday, when he knows media attention will be high.

“I had thought about this long ago. The boxers were ready in January but I wanted to use an opportune time when there is attention to drop it. I knew it will generate attention and free publicity.

“I did not post the photos because I was calling attention to my legs or goodies; I was only advertising my boxer shorts. And for such a product, how else will it be advertised if not photos of me wearing the boxers to capture attention of my targeted audience?”

On the argument of indecent exposure which is punishable by law, Okyeame Kwame said top brands use similar means of advertisement and have not received backlash whatsoever.

