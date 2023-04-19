One person is still missing after a canoe carrying 11 illegal miners capsized at the Assin Ewusem stretch of River Offin.

Since the incident, which happened in the noon hours of Tuesday, April 19, rescuers have made conscious efforts to retrieve the victims.

Bodies of two of the illegal miners were retrieved, two persons remain missing.

One lifeless body was retrieved this morning, but there is still no hope for the last victim, who is believed to have fallen in the deeper part of the river.

Although all the necessary rituals have been performed by the chiefs in the community to make the search easy, they have yielded no results.

Speaking to Adom News, the Mbrantehene of Assin Ewusem, Nana Kwame Anokye II, explained the rescue mission continues today.

He indicated that the river is used for domestic purposes, hence the body must be retrieved before decomposition starts to prevent contamination.

The canoe carrying 11 illegal miners, also known as ‘galamseyers’, capsised on the Offin river when they were returning from the mining site.

Nine of the miners managed to swim to safety, but two others who were unable to do so drowned.