The Chief Executive Officer of Mental Health Authority, Dr Kwasi Osei, is advocating for a ban on all forms of sports betting in the country.

This, he explained is because majority of the youth attempt suicide after they lose a bet.

Dr Osei in an interview on Adom News revealed that, his outfit receives call from people who want to commit suicide everyday.

He noted that, for the past eight months, out of 150 people who called the Authority for help, about 30 who are tertiary students used their school fees for betting.

This worrying situation, Dr Osei stressed should be enough grounds for government to take action.

The only solution to the problem, he added is a total ban of betting companies in Ghana to protect the mental health of the youth.

For his part, Adom FM sports journalist, Alex Kobina Stonne, said a ban is not the solution to the problem.

He explained that, sport betting is governed by rules and regulation, thus, it is up to the one betting to know the rules.

Kobby Stonne called for more education and urged the betters to follow due process.