Five persons have been shot dead by the Police who foiled an assassination attempt on the Gomoa Fetteh Chief.

The persons, numbering eight, are said to have stormed the town in a taxi with registration number GG 3427-21 but were met by the police in waiting.

Information gathered suggested that a tip-off was sent to the Chief notifying him of the suspects who were contracted by a yet-to-be identified person.

Upon reaching Gomoa Fetteh cemetery, the police’ presence posed a threat to the suspects, leading to a gun battle.

Four persons died on the spot and another suspect died later.

Gomoa Chief, Nana Abor Atta, speaking to Adom News, said that he was excited at the turnout of events, adding that he owes his life to God.

He further stated that residents blame him for the recent turmoil in the land, but the latest assassination attempt has vindicated him.

He cautioned his opposition to desist from making further attempts on his life.