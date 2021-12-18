It was a great sight of reunion when musician Wendy Shay and presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay met at an event.

The duo graced the first anniversary of a satellite television service, hdplusghana at Silicon House.

This was the first time after months of being at each other’s throats.

They hugged passionately and engaged in chit-chats amid smiles.

Last year November, the controversial personality asked the Rufftown singer if she was being pushed to do what she should avoid.

According to Delay, Wendy Shay, unlike her usual self, has now started piercing many parts of her body and wearing ‘sexy’ clothes that she would’ve avoided when she was up and coming.

But Wendy Shay, who wasn’t impressed with Delay’s assertion about her, checked her off her followers’ list on the digital app, Instagram.

According to her, she cannot comprehend why Delay would take to her digital platform to lie to Ghanaians and her fans about her.

In a Facebook live video, Wendy Shay said Delay had unfollowed her for about a year now, hence she only decided to return the gesture by checking her off her friend’s list too.

Watch the video below: