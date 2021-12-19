A Tamale District Court has adjourned to December 23, a case involving nine persons standing trial for their alleged roles in the chieftaincy clashes in the Tatale Sanguli district of the Northern Region.

One person died and four people were injured following a disagreement over the rightful heir to the Bichechebi skin.

Nine people were arrested including the two chiefs and were subsequently put before the court on December 13.

The case was adjourned to December 17, but at Friday’s sitting, the prosecution asked the court presided over by Justice Amadu Sule for more time to further its investigations into the matter.

The lawyer for the respondents, on the other hand, argued that her clients are not guilty of the charges and appealed for bail for them.

The presiding judge rejected her plea and remanded the nine into prison custody for another week.