The Northern Regional Police have picked up another Chief in connection with the dispute in the Tatale district of the Northern Region that led to the death of one person and injury to four others.

The Chief of Kuyili, Ubore Nambu Jakobiki IV was brought in on Monday afternoon from Tatale.

Earlier, a Tamale Magistrate Court remanded into prison custody, Chief of Yapul Obore Bajah Sanjoku, in relation to the said conflict.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Bernard Baba Ananga said the police attention was drawn to a conflict between two chiefs – the Chief of Yapul and Kuyili – over the right to enskin a chief in Bichachabe in the Tatale area.

He said the Kuyili chief decided to enskin the Chief of Bichacha which did not have a chief.

The Crime Officer said after the enskinment, the new chief and followers were in a procession towards Bichachabi when they were ambushed and shot at.

He said the supporters identified some people who were allegedly linked to the Yapul chief.

Supt. Ananga said the police began investigations and nine suspects were arrested, adding that five people sustained gunshot wounds.

He said one subsequently died while the remaining four are currently on admission at the hospital.

The Regional Crime Officer said five suspects believed to still be around the Tatale area are currently on the run.

He said the Kuyili chief is helping with investigations, adding that he was warned of the volatile security situation ahead of the enskinment but still went ahead to conduct the exercise.

He said armed police officers are on the ground to ensure calm is restored while they continue to monitor the developments in the area.

Supt Ananga added that the nine have been remanded into police custody to reappear on December 17, 2021.

He said they have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, rioting with weapons, and murder.