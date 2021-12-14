National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) poster girl, Francisca Lamini has continued to exhibit impressive prowess even outside the contest.

Though her school did not win the ultimate prize, she received praise for being the only female in the grand finale of the popular quiz show in the last eight years.

During her exploits on the programme, it came to light that the prodigy from the Keta Senior High Technical School had already scored straight A’s in the private Nov/Dec WAEC examinations.

This was when she sat for the exams in Senior High School 2.

However, she has repeated the feat in the just-ended West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The science student passed the 2021 edition with distinction as she scored 8 As in all the core and elective subjects.

Francisca Lamini was also named the Most Outstanding Student at the 2021 NSMQ where Prempeh College emerged victors.