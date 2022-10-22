Opoku Ware School (OWASS) has ended the campaign of Volta Region schools in the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after defeating Keta Senior High and Technical School (KETASCO).

The two giants fought for supremacy in the Friday evening contest from the first minute to the dying moments.

At a point, it looked like KETASCO will replicate their previous achievements of reaching at least the semifinals, but after five rounds of NSMQ tensions, it is the Kumasi-based school that rejoiced.

The hopes of KETASCO were dashed — they hit a record grand finale feat in 2021, becoming the first school from Volta Region to do so.

Their hopes of repeating that are over. The hopes of the Volta Region are sunk, sacrificed on the altar of the host schools, literally!

Mawuli School became the first Volta giant to be kicked out after a poor performance against the defending champions, Prempeh College.

Then, the reigning Volta-Oti champions, Bishop Herman College were humbled by Kumasi High School after they kicked out Kumasi Academy to secure a historic seeded spot.

And now, another host school, Opoku Ware has ended the campaign of the last standing Volta Region school, ensuring that no school from the region gets a chance at the ultimate.

OWASS dominated the final round of the Friday evening clash to put a dust cloud between them and KETASCO to make the otherwise tight contest look like a smooth ride.

But winning is winning and as it stands, it is OWASS that will take on Adisadel College and St Augustine’s College for a spot in the grand finale.

Adventist SHS who also featured in the evening’s contest is eliminated alongside KETASCO.

