Two civilians have been arrested after a video with one of them wearing black attire with police insignia went viral.

The two, according to the police, have been identified as Marcus Dankwah and Pascal Nelson.

In a statement, the Police said the person seen in the attire was Marcus Dankwah, who is not a Police officer and is currently in custody together with his accomplice, Pascal Nelson.

A search conducted on them following the arrest led to the recovery of the attire.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the said video footage, which originated from a TikTok account identified as the official page of Vzonetv and shared on various social media platforms, was taken on October 18, 2022.

“The investigation also revealed the suspects are social media content providers who produce videos for their online TV channel Vzonetv,” a Police statement read in parts.

The statement added investigations are ongoing to establish the source of the attire and prepare the suspects to face justice.

The Police have also cautioned the public against acts that tend to injure the reputation of the Ghana Police Service.