A new survey by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that former President John Mahama will beat the two frontrunners of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

According to the report, Ghanaians will prefer Mahama as the next president of the country over Dr Mahamudu Bawumia or Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The report, which sampled views across the length and breadth of the country stated that presently, the NDC’s 2020 flagbearer has more appeal than both the Vice President and the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan.

The October 2022 report also showed that Mahama is gaining the attention of more voters in the Eastern Region.

“In the general elections, the poll shows Mahama (JDM) continues to lead his potential rivals from the NPP, Bawumia (DMB) and Alan Kyeremanten (AKK) by a significant margin if the elections were held today.

“The poll shows further that among voters who are likely to vote in the 2024 elections, JDM leads DMB 62% to 33%, representing a 29% lead. 6% of voters prefer to vote for someone else (SO). In the race between JDM and AKK, JDM leads AKK 60% to 36%, representing a 24% lead. 5% prefer to vote for SO”, excerpts of the survey read.

It continued, “The poll also shows JDM regaining the Northern region after lagging behind in earlier polls. JDM continues to lead in the North East region, the home region of the Vice President, according to the poll.

JDM lead DMB 69% to 28% and leads AKK by 29% to 69%. In the North East, JDM leads DMB by 53% to 45% and AKK by 52% to 48%.

The poll shows that the Eastern region may be slipping away from the NPP as JDM expand its lead in the region compared to the July poll. JDM leads DMB 73% by 24% and AKK by 68% to 30%”.

In the race for the NDC’s flagbearership, the report further stated that Mahama is ahead of all other contenders.

“He leads Dr. Kwabena Duffuor (DKD) 71% to 19%. Mr Kojo Bonsu attracts 3% of the votes with someone else, 7%. DKD’s improvement in the polls suggests that people who had earlier said they intended to vote for someone else in the July polls, opting for him instead,” the survey revealed.

Meanwhile, 70% of eligible voters doubt the ability of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the 2024 general election.

In InfoAnalytic’s October 2022 report, majority of Ghanaians ruled out the possibility of the NPP ‘breaking the eight’.

“On the question of whether the NPP can ‘Break the Eight’, approximately 70% of voters do not believe the NPP can win the 2024 election, whilst 19% believe so and 10% have no opinion,” the report said.

The indication of doom for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general election comes at a time when scores of Ghanaians are embittered about the declining state of the economy.

The widespread agitations have taken the form of social media trolls, jabs and hostile remarks, all directed at President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Some of the enraged critics say President Akufo-Addo rode on the back of lies and flowery speeches to become President, knowing he had no good thoughts for the country.

But reacting to some of these concerns, the President, in an interview on Monday stated that he is not frightened by the threats from some Ghanaians to boot the NPP out of office in 2024.

According to him, such threats are part of politics and therefore he is not perturbed.

Meanwhile, concerning the ailing economy, government says it is still in talks with the International Monetary Fund to devise effective policies to rescue the country from its present woes.