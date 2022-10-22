National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the Cape Coast South constituency have expressed anger against party executives.

This follows the postponement of the constituency election which was scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Due to delays associated with the dispatch of electoral materials, the exercise was called off.

The election was scheduled to take place at Adisadel College Park where enthusiastic delegates gathered in anticipation to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Kafui Justice, the supporters weren’t happy that they left their businesses and spent resources to transport themselves to the field before they were told that the election had been postponed.

To them, the leaders should have been proactive in preparations for the election.

They added they want their leaders to up their game if they intend to capture power from the NPP government.

The Chairman for the election committee Dr Kola Ojo, however, apologised to the delegates on behalf of the entire election directorate for the inconvenience caused them.

He pleaded with delegates to bear with leadership and especially candidates who are counting their losses considering the investment that might have gone into the campaign and preparing food for their supporters.

Francis Mensah, who is contesting for the Deputy Organiser position, bemoaned the cost he had incurred towards this election.

He said he had to arrange buses to transport his supporters from the various branches to the ground as well as provide food for them

He was, therefore, not happy with the leadership’s failure to communicate this ahead of time to avoid the embarrassment.

Watch video attached above: