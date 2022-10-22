The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed that all constituency executives must be conducted in one day.

In this regard, the party has set aside Saturday, October 22 and Sunday 23, 2022 for the conduct of the elections, including all Youth and Women conferences.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey following a FEC meeting on Thursday.

The statement has, therefore, cautioned that constituency election officers must choose either of the days to hold the polls.

“All regional party secretariats, regional election directorates and committees are to ensure that this directive is enforced and strictly adhered to, failing which sanctions will be applied,” the statement urged.