A university in Nigeria has confirmed an incident where a final-year student was attacked and set ablaze for refusing to join a cult.

The student was rescued and is being treated at a hospital with serious burn wounds.

On Monday, administrators at Osun State University said that they were working with police to ensure the suspected cultists are arrested.

The university discovered the incident after the student failed to show up for exams. They contacted his parents who said he had been attacked and was being treated at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said they heard the student shout that he would not join the cult before he started screaming for help.

Cultism is a common issue in Nigeria universities and schools.