The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Efutu Assembly in the Central Region, Hon. Alhaji Kassim Zubairu has lamented over the disconnected pipelines leading to water shortage in the area.

The pipelines were disconnected to make way for the construction of the Kasoa-Winneba Cape Coast Highway.

However, according to the MCE, the dire situation has led to acute water shortage in the area with residents resorting to the use of contaminated water for daily chores.

“My people are crying, some fetch water from broken pipes, I believe it’s even a gutter they fetch the water from. Almost a month they don’t have water,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Hon. Zubairu also claimed that there was no consultation with the Assembly before contractors began the destruction of roadside shops hence, the Assembly had to intervened to relocate affected individuals.

“There was no recourse to the Assembly when the contractors came in but when they began to break down people’s shops by the roadside, the assembly had to come in. So I took it upon myself together with my team to find relocation for the affected people.”

The MCE further revealed his unsuccessful attempts to contact the company and the Central Region Ghana Water for assistance.

“The problem is you won’t find the head of the company. I had chased them for more than a month until yesterday when I was told cars were spotted. If you ask, they say they are not in charge so you have to salvage your people yourself. I have called the central region Ghana Water but to no avail.”

He emphasized the urgency of repairing the damaged pipes to alleviate the suffering of his constituents.

