If you live in Bolagatanga, Yendi, Nalerigu, or neighbouring areas, prepare yourselves for another bout of dusty air conditions as the Ghana Meteorological Agency issues a warning about an approaching plume of dust.

The agency advises residents to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the impending dusty weather.

This forecast comes as a reminder for locals to safeguard their health and property against potential hazards associated with dust pollution.

As the evening of March 18th approaches and transitions into the morning and afternoon of March 19th, the northern regions of Ghana are set to experience mist and partly cloudy conditions, with areas like Yendi, Tamale, Bolgatanga, and Nalerigu bracing for hazy conditions.

This latest forecast follows a series of warnings issued by the Ghana Meteorological Agency, highlighting the intensifying impact of dust pollution originating from Chad and Niger.

The plume of dust, propelled by strong low-level winds, is expected to engulf the upper portions of the Northern sector, exacerbating hazy conditions and deteriorating visibility further.

As communities prepare for the impending dusty weather, authorities urge the general public to adhere to precautionary measures to minimise health risks associated with air pollution.

Respiratory ailments, eye irritation, and reduced visibility on roadways are among the potential hazards posed by the anticipated dusty conditions.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially those with respiratory conditions, and to use protective gear such as face masks when venturing outside.

Additionally, drivers are urged to exercise caution and maintain safe distances on roads affected by reduced visibility.

While some areas may experience mist and partly cloudy conditions, others, like Wa, Yendi, Tamale, Bolgatanga, and Nalerigu, are expected to contend with hazy weather throughout the day.

Meanwhile, residents in Bole and Damongo can expect sunny skies, offering a brief reprieve from the dusty conditions elsewhere.

With the onset of this hazardous air pollution, communities across Northern Ghana remain vigilant, taking proactive steps to mitigate the impact and safeguard their well-being amidst challenging environmental conditions.

