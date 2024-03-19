The National Democratic Congress (NDC) took over the principal street of Winneba in the Efutu Municipality to show their solidarity for the 24-hour economy policy as proposed by their flagbearer, John Mahama.

This took place on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in the Central Region.

The 24-hour economy policy, announced by the presidential candidate for the NDC months ago, has got the nation talking. While the proponents of the policy think it is the way forward for the ailing economy of Ghana, those on the other political divide think it is much ado about nothing.

The NDC believes it has to do more groundwork in the constituencies to drive home the details about the 24-hour economy proposition. It is in accordance with this understanding that the Efutu constituency solidarity walk was organised.

According to the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, James Kofi Annan, many flagship programs by the current government to address the increasing unemployment figures, especially among the youth, have failed; hence the need to support the idea of the 24-hour economy.

“Out of this number we have 1.3 million people who are youth, he said.

Mr Annan attributed this large number of unemployed persons to the failure of government flagship programmes over the years.

“We have had youth employment programmes – we have had GYEDA, NYEA, NABCO, National Service and so many others and yet unemployment is still very high. It means all the policy frameworks brought by this government have failed.”

Mr Annan added that Winneba has a seasonal economy in which many individuals work according to what is available for the season.

“The situation he added needs an alternative, which is why the 24hr economy is relevant.”

He indicated that when the economy of Winneba opens up, the expansion of the market would have to be prioritised.

“I have promised to build Winneba Central market when I am elected into office” he added. To demonstrate the willingness to provide jobs for the teaming youth in the Efutu constituency, Mr Annan indicated that he is the largest individual employer in the constituency. “As I speak, I have 300 people on my payroll I pay every month. I have done my part but the larger numbers are unemployed. We therefore need something revolutionary and that is why we need the 24hour economy.” He indicated.

Mr. Annan alleges the NPP over the years has depended on the votes of voters who do not reside or come from the constituency. He insisted the NDC would not leave the phenomenon unchecked.

“I am winning the Efutu seat for the NDC. We all know that those people who come to invade our constituency to vote for the NPP are not residents of Efutu. They are imported. The NPP has created and recruited 200 strong individuals and task them to bring 100 voters each form outside this constituency. That alone makes for 20,000 to come and vote in this constituency. So boot for boot, if those who are resident in the constituency are allowed to vote, the NPP cannot stand the NDC.”

The Central Regional Chairman for the party Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu says the 24-hour economy is the antidote to the joblessness being created by the free SHS policy introduced by the NPP government. Akufo-Ado said he has brought Free SHS.

“There are so many people who have completed the university but are without jobs, so JM is saying that he is coming to provide jobs to those people. So in this wise, factories will operate in a shift system where the unemployed person can also get job,” he added.

