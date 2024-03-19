SuperSport International have confirmed that the ongoing 13th African Games will be telecast on DStv and GOtv from 19th to 23rd March 2024.

The broadcast will cover a wide range of sports disciplines. Given that this is also an Olympics year, the athletics, track, and field which began today may be the most significant sports fans across the continent would love to follow.

Currently, Nigeria and South Africa, led by Egypt (first), are ranked second and third, respectively, in the medal standings.

Ahead of the live feed on your DStv and GOtv starting tomorrow 19th March 2024, SuperSport is streaming live the games on the DStv Stream and GOtv Stream apps. Subsequently from today, the broadcast will be open on DStv 248 (Variety 4) (DStv) and GOtv channel 131 (Select 2).

The 13th African Games are already delivering unforgettable experiences, reconnect your decoder to be part of a celebration of diverse sporting talent and cultural unity live from Accra Ghana.