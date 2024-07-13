Some parts of the Greater Kumasi Metropolis are expected to experience water cut after a major transmission line to the Ashanti region is reported to have burst.

Consequently, the Barekese Water Treatment plant and the Achiase Booster in the region have been shutdown to enable repairs.

This was contained in a newsletter from the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in the region.

Areas expected to be affected include Suame, Tafo/Pankrono, Asokwa, Bantama, Sokoban, Kronum, Barekese, Manhyia, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Atasamanso, Kotwi, Adum, KNUST, Odoum, Asokore Mampong, and surrounding areas.

The transmission line is reported to have been perforated by the equipment of a contractor constructing drains from the Suame roundabout to Breman Ahenful.

Management of the GWL says their engineers are working assiduously to repair the line and resume operations as early as practicable.

“Management assures the public that engineers are working around the clock to ensure repairs are completed as soon as practicable and supply will resume immediately works are completed,” portions of the statement read.