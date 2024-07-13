Jadon Sancho has returned to training with Manchester United following a meeting with manager Erik ten Hag.

The English winger, 24, fell out with Ten Hag last season and was forced to train away from the first team before rejoining former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

Sancho impressed at Dortmund and his future has been the subject of speculation this summer, but he returned to United on Wednesday for testing before training with his team-mates the following day.

Meanwhile, veteran defender Jonny Evans has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman made 30 appearances for United last season after rejoining the club on a one-year deal from Leicester City.