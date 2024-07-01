The ad hoc committee probing the leaked IGP tape saga has cleared Dr George Akuffo Dampare of any wrongdoing.

The committee chaired by Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea was tasked to investigate the leaked audio in which some senior officers were heard in a conversation with former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP Chief Bugri Naabu plotting the removal of IGP Dampare by the committee that investigated the leaked tape in which some senior officers were alleged to be plotting his removal.

The officers had alleged that, Dr Dampare’s strictness could adversely affect the electoral prospects of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in future elections.

They also accused him of indiscriminately arresting officers from sister security agencies.

However, the committee in its report has said it found no evidence to substantiate their claims, instead, stated the actions of the senior officers poses danger to Ghana’s democracy.

“The conspiracy by COP Mensah, Supt. Asare and Supt. Gyebi to remove the IGP based purely on partisan considerations, could undermine free, fair, and transparent elections and, ultimately, the sanctity of Ghana’s democracy.

“COP Alex Mensah, Supt. Asare and Supt. Gyebi indeed conspired to cause the removal of the IGP and have him replaced with a loyalist of the NPP, and acting on that, resolved to meet the President to accomplish their goal,” portions of the report read.

Additionally, the committee pointed out that two of the officers lied and has referred them to the Privileges Committee.

“The Committee is of the view that Supt. Asare and Supt. Gyebi appeared to have acted in contempt of Parliament pursuant to Order 30 of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2000) as revised by Order 13 )1( of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2024). In this regard, the Committee is of the opinion that the matter be referred to the Privileges Committee for appropriate action.”

