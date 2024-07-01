Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has inspired Ghanaians to be proud of the 30 years remarkable achievement of the nation’s democratic government.

Breaking away from the agitated periods of military rule and political instability that characterized the nation’s political landscape, the Regional Minister called on Ghanaians to embrace a future grounded in the principles of democracy, rule of law, and respect for fundamental human rights.

Madam Owusu-Banahene gave the inspiration when addressing a mock parliament organised by the Parliamentary Service in Sunyani, as part of activities to commemorate the 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy in the country.

It was on the theme “Thirty years of parliamentary democracy under the fourth republic: the journey so far,” and attended by MPs, Ministers of State, students, civil society actors and organisations, political parties, youth and women groups and traditional Authorities.

“Today, we stand as a testament to the success of this endeavour, having conducted peaceful transitions of power and upheld the tenets of democracy through free and fair elections.

Our democratic institutions have grown stronger, and the voice of the people has been given a platform to be heard and respected,” she stated.

Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated that the nation’s economy had seen substantial growth, with significant investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

In the political arena, Ghana has become a beacon of stability in the West African sub-region if not Africa as a whole, and a model of democratic governance, and as well has remained a strong advocate for peace and development.

While we have made commendable progress, we must continue to take actionable steps to address issues of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The Regional Minister said the nation needed to strive and ensure that the dividends of democracy were felt by all Ghanaians irrespective of their socio-economic status.

This requires collective effort and a commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, she stated, saying the mock parliament demonstrated the essence and beauty of democracy, open dialogue, active participation, and exchange of ideas.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said everybody ought to be guided by the lessons of the past and the vision for a prosperous and democratic country, work together to build a better nation “where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and where our democratic institutions are strong and resilient, and where the rule of laws prevails”.

