The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned against any attempt to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The Deputy Secretary, Mustapha Gbande has accused President Akufo-Addo of pursuing personal interests and being irresponsible in a bid by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the December 7 election.

“We can assure President Akufo-Addo that any attempt to rig the 2024 election will be resisted by the strength and might of the National Democratic Congress without any regret. There is nothing that will prevail over the will of the people.

“So, if this whole hullabaloo of trying to remove the IGP is about the election, President Akufo-Addo should review his mind and go home as a former president, at least in the minds of Ghanaians, he has made some appointments in the interest of Ghanaians,” he warned in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV.

Mr Gbande’s caution follows reports IGP Dampare had been asked to proceed on forced leave and hand over duties to his deputy, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, allegedly linked to the 2023 leaked tape scandal.

However, the Ghana Police Service has refuted these reports, affirming Dr Dampare’s commitment to lead.

But the NDC is not satisfied with the explanation and has stated it will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the country’s democratic processes.

“IGP since he assumed his office, at least if you see the reformation of the Ghana Police Service, you see some seriousness. I have been arrested on a number of occasions by the police. You see some level of discipline, even in terms of the appearance of police personnel. It boosts the image of our country and not the NPP and not President Akufo-Addo. It is not about him, the president, it’s about the country.

“We have pampered President Akufo-Addo into becoming an irresponsible president and it’s high time we say it in his face that he cannot think it’s about him all the time,” he said.

