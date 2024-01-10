The Chairman of the committee investigating the leaked tape containing an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has emphasised the committee’s commitment to fairness in its report.

Samuel Atta Akyea assured that, the committee has no intention of favouring or disadvantaging any witnesses, and the findings will be accurately presented in a report to Parliament.

In an interview with Citi FM on Tuesday, January 9, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South acknowledged that the delay in finalising the report is due to other parliamentary commitments and the committee’s dedication to ensuring a fair process.

However, Atta Akyea affirmed that, once these challenges are overcome, the report will be promptly presented before the plenary for a decision to be taken.

“A lot of things have happened, and we don’t want to come and give excuses for why we are late in bringing the report. It is just about to be concluded, and then the committee will converge to look at it and ensure an understanding that nobody has been short-changed before putting it before plenary.”



“I do not know how anybody will say that the report is with the president—a report that the committee has not even reviewed.”

Mr. Atta Akyea also clarified that, the delay in finalising the report is not attributed to any alleged breaches of national security during the investigation.

