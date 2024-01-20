Retired Commissioner of Police (COP), George Alex Mensah, says that the nation is not prepared for a grace period before its economic challenges are addressed.

According to him, former President John Mahama’s request for a grace period to settle down if he assumes the presidency after winning the December 7 general elections means he lacks a concrete policy to address the country’s economic challenges.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Nana Boakye Yiadom, the retired COP, who is vying for the Bekwai constituency parliamentary seat on the NPP ticket said the “honeymoon” period requested by Mr Mahama reflects a lack of commitment to advancing the country’s development.

He, therefore, questioned Mr. Mahama’s intention behind seeking a ‘honeymoon’ period, emphasising that in case he is granted a two-year grace period, he would have only two years to govern the country, with the subsequent year being an election year.

“We are not ready for a honeymoon, we are not ready. The country is not ready for a honeymoon. We are moving on,” he asserted.

COP Mensah emphasised that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the 2024 general elections is not prepared to restore the country to its previous state.

He contended that, Mr Mahama’s call for a ‘honeymoon’ indicates a lack of substantive policies and readiness.

“Honeymoon means he’s not ready. He doesn’t have any policy. How can we give you a honeymoon when we know that people are suffering? People are suffering, and you want to get a honeymoon. He doesn’t have anything good for this country; he’s not ready,” he stressed.

He urged Ghanaians to grant the ruling New Patriotic Party the opportunity to continue the country’s development, warning that a mistake of going back could lead to a profound setback.

COP Mensah’s remarks follow Mr. Mahama’s plea to Ghanaians, especially trade and labour groups to grant the next NDC government a grace period if he were to regain power.

This request was made in response to increased demands for improved conditions of service from these groups.

The former President who made this request while addressing attendees at a ‘Campus Connect’ event in Hohoe stressed the importance of allowing time to revive the economy before tackling specific demands.

