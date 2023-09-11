

A former Deputy Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s campaign, Richard Nyamah, says he has refocused his attention on recapturing the Kpandai seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Mr Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the NPP presidential race has made his role redundant and ineffective, hence the decision.

In a statement, the parliamentary aspirant said he is determined and will work to win the seat the NPP lost in 2020.

“As an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Kpandai, his withdrawal from the race makes my role as his Deputy Spokesperson and Deputy Director of Communications to his campaign redundant and ineffectual.”

“As a result, I am by this statement informing the public of my intention to refocus all my efforts henceforth, on my campaign to become the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP in Kpandai to ensure we recapture the seat from the NDC and help NPP break the eight,” he said.

Meanwhile, he has thanked the former Minister of Trade and Industry for the opportunity to serve him.

“I thank Hon Kyerematen for the opportunity to have served him and the party and wish him well as he reevaluates his role in Ghanaian politics. I also wish to thank the Ghanaian media for its support so far and hope that as I deepen my focus on the Kpandai seat, I will continue to enjoy the same level of cooperation,” he added.

Read the full statement below:

