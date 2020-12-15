Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Nyamah, has dared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama to challenge the outcome of the 2020 elections in court.

Mr Nyama insists the former President and the opposition NDC have no evidence to seek redress in court.

He described Mr Mahama’s concerns over the 2020 polls as a ploy “to position himself as the automatic candidate of the NDC” in 2024.

“What they are doing is to have all those who would have contested him like Prof. Joshua Alabi as his campaign manager and Haruna Iddrissu, who they (NDC) are fighting for to be the Majority Leader in Parliament, not to contest him. NPP has its own issues with elections, and we are taking our case to court but why can’t the NDC do same? I will put my political career on the line. I will quit politics if Mr Mahama goes to court,” Mr Nyamah added.

Mr Nyamah also took a swipe at the NDC, saying the party does not have a full compilation of its pink sheets for the 2016 elections.

“We were all told in 2013 by the Supreme Court that elections are won and lost at the polling stations. Do you know that up to date, the NDC does not have a complete compilation of its 2016 pink sheets? There is nothing that ex-president Mahama can do today to come back as a president. Whether he likes it or not, he would stay another four years in opposition,” he said on Citi TV Tuesday.