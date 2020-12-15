The Board Chairman of National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang, has attributed the delay in completing the Baba Yara Sports Stadium renovation to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Baba Yara Stadium was closed for renovation before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Due to the work which is currently ongoing, Asante Kotoko opted to use the Accra Sports Stadium as their home ground.

According to him, work was expected to be completed in October but the outbreak of the novel pandemic halted work at the stadium.

“We planned on completing the Baba Yara Stadium by October this year, but the effects of COVID-19 was felt slowing down the construction work,” the Board Chairman of National Sports Authority told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.

“There is work going on at the Baba Yara Sports stadium. Pictures circulating on social media even show the seats have been renovated,” he added.