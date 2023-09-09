The Majority leader of Parliament, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has refuted claims of being involved in an alleged plot to impose Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes after Kumasi-based radio station Sompa FM played an audio in which the Majority leader is alleged to have said he is part of a plot to make the Vice President flagbearer.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu in a statement signed and issued in Accra on Saturday indicated that “I have not been involved in any interview, discussion or conversation in which the statements contained in the clip have been made by me; that I have not been involved in any plot or orchestration to impose the Vice President, HE Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the NPP.”

He indicated that, this is part of a grand scheme to tarnish his reputation and also sow seeds of discord in the party

“That any rudimentary analysis of the audio clip would reveal that, the voice contained in the clip, and which a commentator in the same clip is attributing to me is NOT my voice. That the audio clip is a rather infantile attempt to not only bring my reputation into disrepute but sow seeds of discord in the NPP” the Majority leader said.

Mr. Mensah-Bonsu urged the President, Dr. Bawumia and the party leadership and all NPP faithful to disregard the said audio clip and its contents and treat it with the contempt that it deserved.

He also demanded an unqualified apology from the radio station within 24 hours.

“In the meantime, I demand a retraction and an apology 48 hours from Sompa FM failing which I reserve the right to advise myself,” he added.